Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Contrasting side by side

Both Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 106.34 N/A -2.04 0.00

Demonstrates Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Synlogic Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -32.3%

Risk & Volatility

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1.52 beta, while its volatility is 52.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Synlogic Inc.’s 2.38 beta is the reason why it is 138.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. On the competitive side is, Synlogic Inc. which has a 14.9 Current Ratio and a 14.9 Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Synlogic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 142.20% at a $6.83 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares and 82.1% of Synlogic Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76% Synlogic Inc. 0.12% 3.77% -19.34% 3.38% -22% 17.83%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Synlogic Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.