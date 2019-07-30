Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4%

Volatility & Risk

Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.52 beta. From a competition point of view, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.09 beta which is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. Its rival Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 185.77% upside potential and an average target price of $6.83.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.1% and 5.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 5.76% stronger performance while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -18.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.