Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Comparing side by side

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 38.42 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Volatility and Risk

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.61 and it happens to be 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.87 which is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. Its rival Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $6, while its potential upside is 157.51%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.