Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Comparing side by side

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

Table 1 demonstrates Aptose Biosciences Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. On the competitive side is, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. which has a 19.7 Current Ratio and a 19.7 Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is $6, with potential upside of 151.05%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.