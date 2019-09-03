Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aptose Biosciences Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.9. The Current Ratio of rival LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is 19.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 19.7. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Aptose Biosciences Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $6, and a 148.96% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares and 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.