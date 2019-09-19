Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Demonstrates Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.4 and has 17.4 Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $6, while its potential upside is 155.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.