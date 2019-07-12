Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Contrasting side by side

Since Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aptose Biosciences Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9%

Volatility and Risk

Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.52 beta. KemPharm Inc.’s 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. Its rival KemPharm Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 146.57% at a $6.83 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.3% of KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.43% of KemPharm Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76% KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.