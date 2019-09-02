Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 12.78 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Risk & Volatility

Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.61. Competitively, Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Aptose Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is $6, with potential upside of 148.96%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.1% and 83.3%. Insiders owned 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 31.94% stronger performance while Dynavax Technologies Corporation has -69.84% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.