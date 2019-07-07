Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) Comparison side by side

Both Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 41 2.89 N/A 2.30 19.05

Demonstrates Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Cambrex Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.52 beta. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s 136.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.9. The Current Ratio of rival Cambrex Corporation is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Aptose Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Cambrex Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 126.91% at a $6.83 consensus target price. Competitively Cambrex Corporation has an average target price of $49, with potential upside of 3.92%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptose Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Cambrex Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Cambrex Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.1% and 0%. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 20.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76% Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Cambrex Corporation

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Aptose Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.