Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 46.84M -0.77 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 22.76M -1.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 1,935,057,423.78% -182.8% -152.7% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 88,906,250.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.61 beta means Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 61.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s 165.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 5.7 and 5.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 167.26% for Aptose Biosciences Inc. with average target price of $6. On the other hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 13.17% and its average target price is $25. The data provided earlier shows that Aptose Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.1% and 46.3% respectively. Insiders held 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.