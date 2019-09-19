Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 117 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Risk and Volatility

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Ascendis Pharma A/S on the other hand, has 0.62 beta which makes it 38.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 22.3 while its Quick Ratio is 22.3. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 143.90% and an $6 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Ascendis Pharma A/S is $170.5, which is potential 58.32% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aptose Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares and 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 20.4%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Ascendis Pharma A/S

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.