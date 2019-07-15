Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) Contrasting side by side

Both Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 26.34 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Volatility and Risk

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.52 and it happens to be 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a 1.67 beta and it is 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. Its rival Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.7 and 12.7 respectively. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$6.83 is Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 140.01%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.1% and 44.6%. About 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -0.42% -36.02% -38.82% -48.82% -64.21% -37.86%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Arbutus Biopharma Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.