Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Comparing side by side

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 13 29.87 N/A -2.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Risk & Volatility

Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.52. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 7.3 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is $6.83, with potential upside of 183.40%. Competitively the consensus target price of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is $20, which is potential 57.23% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aptose Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.1% and 0%. 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.