Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Risk & Volatility

Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.61 beta. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.48 beta is the reason why it is 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 10.9 and 10.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 157.51% at a $6 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 1,614.29% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Acer Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Aptose Biosciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 31.94% stronger performance while Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.