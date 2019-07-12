Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Analysts See $-0.14 EPS; Sonoco Products Co Has 1.25 Sentiment

Sonoco Products Co (SON) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 159 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 127 sold and trimmed equity positions in Sonoco Products Co. The investment managers in our database reported: 72.30 million shares, down from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Sonoco Products Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 102 Increased: 103 New Position: 56.

Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to report $-0.14 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 53.33% from last quarter’s $-0.3 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.77. About 212,196 shares traded. Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) has declined 39.70% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.13% the S&P500. Some Historical APTO News: 17/05/2018 – Aptose to Present New CG’806 Data at the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association; 07/05/2018 – Aptose Exercises Early Option for CG-806 License From CrystalGenomics; 25/04/2018 – Aptose Announces Appointment of Caroline M. Loewy to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC – NEW AT-THE-MARKET FACILITY REPLACES PREVIOUS ATM THAT EXPIRED IN DECEMBER 2017; 07/05/2018 – APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC – CO OWNS GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE CG-806 FOR ALL INDICATIONS OUTSIDE OF KOREA AND CHINA – LICENSED TERRITORY; 27/03/2018 – APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.12; 07/05/2018 – Aptose Biosciences Expects to Submit IND in Late 2018 and Initiate Clinical Trials Immediately Thereafter; 07/05/2018 – APTOSE BIOSCIENCES- CRYSTALGENOMICS ELIGIBLE FOR REGULATORY AND SALES MILESTONE PAYMENTS, AS WELL AS ROYALTIES ON PRODUCT SALES IN LICENSED TERRITORY; 27/03/2018 Aptose Biosciences 4Q Loss/Shr 12c; 28/03/2018 – Aptose Biosciences Establishes New At-the-Market Facility

More notable recent Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Aptose Presents New Preclinical Data for CG-806 at the 24th Congress of the European Hematology Association – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “48 Biggest Movers From Wednesday – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Middlesex Water, Howard Hughes, Ubiquiti, Aptose and Aytu – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bond Yields Plunge Globally on Slowdown Fears: 5 Safe Picks – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aptose Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. The company has market cap of $155.55 million. The Company’s lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma.

Among 2 analysts covering Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aptose Biosciences had 11 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by H.C. Wainwright. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was initiated by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by H.C. Wainwright. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of APTO in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating.

The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $64.84. About 360,194 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (SON) has risen 22.42% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – NEW 20/20 VISION TARGET FOCUSED ON IMPROVING CURRENT EBITDA TO ABOUT 16 PCT OVER NEXT 3 YRS; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions for $150M in Cash; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS FOR $150M CASH; 10/04/2018 – SONOCO’S PACT TO LEASE PHARMAPORT BULK SHIPPERS; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO CO. RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO 1Q BASE EPS 74C, EST. 72C; 12/04/2018 – Sonoco Completes Acquisition Of Highland Packaging Solutions; 02/04/2018 – SONOCO WELCOMES ROBERT C. TIEDE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES FY BASE EPS $3.22 TO $3.32, EST. $3.21

Analysts await Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $0.96 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.93 per share. SON’s profit will be $98.03M for 16.89 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Sonoco Products Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.94% EPS growth.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 3.51% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company for 207,261 shares. Shufro Rose & Co Llc owns 368,966 shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wespac Advisors Llc has 2.08% invested in the company for 48,848 shares. The Texas-based Brookmont Capital Management has invested 1.06% in the stock. Fruth Investment Management, a Texas-based fund reported 41,275 shares.

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Containerboard prices still under pressure – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Sonoco Products Company (SON) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB), The Stock That Dropped 25% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $6.62 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. It has a 20.92 P/E ratio. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.