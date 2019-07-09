Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APS) Analysts See $-0.19 EPS; Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Has 1.71 Sentiment

Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) to report $-0.19 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 18.75% from last quarter’s $-0.16 EPS. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.89. About 22,070 shares traded or 29.63% up from the average. Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.04, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 12 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 7 trimmed and sold holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 8.52 million shares, up from 7.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 6 New Position: 6.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The company has market cap of $38.73 million. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant.

The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.0094 during the last trading session, reaching $0.239. About 1.20M shares traded. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) has declined 31.22% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ATNM News: 01/05/2018 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Jeffrey Chell to Its Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals Announces Collaborative Research Partnership with Astellas Leveraging Actinium’s AWE Platform Technology; 18/04/2018 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Targeted Myeloablation Focused Clinical Development Team with New Hires Including Experienced Bone Marrow Transplant Physician and Drug Developer Víjay Reddy, M.D., Ph.D; 11/04/2018 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals to Showcase Capabilities of its AWE Technology Platform in Developing Biobetters at Upcoming AACR Annu; 28/03/2018 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals Announces Collaborative Research Partnership With Astellas Leveraging Actinium’s AWE Platform Technology; 18/04/2018 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Targeted Myeloablation Focused Clinical Development Team with New Hires Including Experien; 14/03/2018 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Jehan Rowlands, Pharm.D. as Vice-President, Head of Regulatory Affairs; 14/03/2018 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Jehan Rowlands as Vice-Pres, Head of Regulatory Affairs; 11/04/2018 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals to Showcase Capabilities of its AWE Technology Platform in Developing Biobetters at Upcoming AACR Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Actinium at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Goetzpartners Today

Sio Capital Management Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 339,796 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Llc owns 30,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc has 0% invested in the company for 10,000 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 46,937 shares.

