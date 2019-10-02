Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APS) Analysts See $-0.18 EPS; Shorts at Chemed (CHE) Lowered By 1.71%

Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) to report $-0.18 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s analysts see 5.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 8.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $2.76. About 15,300 shares traded. Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) had a decrease of 1.71% in short interest. CHE’s SI was 178,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 1.71% from 181,200 shares previously. With 101,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE)’s short sellers to cover CHE’s short positions. The SI to Chemed Corp’s float is 1.15%. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $412.19. About 62,234 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36; 13/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI BUSINESS OF HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M; 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE); 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT

More notable recent Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Edited Transcript of APS.TO earnings conference call or presentation 6-Aug-19 9:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pinnacle West Chairman Don Brandt to Retire in November – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Revelo Resources Corp. (CVE:RVL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. The company has market cap of $153.03 million. The Company’s lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.56 billion. It operates through two divisions, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It has a 34.08 P/E ratio. The firm offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $206,430 activity. The insider WALSH GEORGE J III bought $206,430.

More notable recent Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Chemed Corporation’s (NYSE:CHE) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Happy With Chemed Corporation’s (NYSE:CHE) 5.8% Earnings Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Chemed To Report Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings October 29, Related Conference Call To Be Held On October 30 – Business Wire” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Roto-Rooter Buys Assets of its Largest Independent Franchise Operator – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Good Stocks to Consider Ahead of Fall 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.