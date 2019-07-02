Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Both Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 18 1850.56 N/A -0.53 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 21 11.89 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aptorum Group Limited and Veracyte Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Liquidity

Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. Veracyte Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and Veracyte Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aptorum Group Limited’s downside potential currently stands at -10.17% and an $22 average price target. Competitively Veracyte Inc. has a consensus price target of $23, with potential downside of -20.66%. Based on the data given earlier, Aptorum Group Limited is looking more favorable than Veracyte Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptorum Group Limited and Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.02% and 85.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99% Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Veracyte Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.