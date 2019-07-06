Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 18 1848.23 N/A -0.53 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 23 16.33 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Theravance Biopharma Inc. is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.4. Theravance Biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Aptorum Group Limited and Theravance Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Aptorum Group Limited’s average price target is $22, while its potential downside is -7.37%. Theravance Biopharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50 average price target and a 190.36% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Theravance Biopharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptorum Group Limited and Theravance Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.02% and 86.4% respectively. About 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% are Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99% Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has 44.99% stronger performance while Theravance Biopharma Inc. has -17.43% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.