Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT)

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1230.46 N/A -0.53 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Demonstrates Aptorum Group Limited and Ophthotech Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aptorum Group Limited and Ophthotech Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aptorum Group Limited and Ophthotech Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Aptorum Group Limited’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 35.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares and 65.14% of Ophthotech Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Ophthotech Corporation.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.