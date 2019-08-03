Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Both Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1502.30 N/A -0.53 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aptorum Group Limited and Merus N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aptorum Group Limited and Merus N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Merus N.V. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Merus N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aptorum Group Limited and Merus N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Aptorum Group Limited’s upside potential is 10.89% at a $22 average price target. On the other hand, Merus N.V.’s potential upside is 38.41% and its average price target is $21.8. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Merus N.V. seems more appealing than Aptorum Group Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aptorum Group Limited and Merus N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.02% and 65.8%. Aptorum Group Limited’s share held by insiders are 29.39%. Comparatively, 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Merus N.V.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats Merus N.V. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.