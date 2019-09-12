Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Both Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aptorum Group Limited
|19
|803.52
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Aptorum Group Limited and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aptorum Group Limited and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited. Its rival Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 39.3 and 39.3 respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.
Analyst Ratings
Aptorum Group Limited and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Aptorum Group Limited’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 31.42%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares and 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aptorum Group Limited
|-0.32%
|-8.96%
|47.15%
|56.52%
|0%
|43.94%
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.21%
|-12.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-8.44%
For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance while Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance.
Summary
Aptorum Group Limited beats Karuna Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
