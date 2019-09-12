Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Both Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 803.52 N/A -0.53 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptorum Group Limited and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aptorum Group Limited and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited. Its rival Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 39.3 and 39.3 respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Aptorum Group Limited and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptorum Group Limited’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 31.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares and 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance while Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats Karuna Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.