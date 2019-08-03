Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s Financial Results Comparing With KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Both Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1502.30 N/A -0.53 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.48 N/A -1.41 0.00

Demonstrates Aptorum Group Limited and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, with potential upside of 10.89%. Competitively the consensus target price of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $33, which is potential 103.58% upside. The data provided earlier shows that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares and 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.