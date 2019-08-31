Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1237.11 N/A -0.53 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 28.51 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aptorum Group Limited and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited. Its rival Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aptorum Group Limited and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Aptorum Group Limited’s upside potential is 33.41% at a $22 consensus target price. Competitively Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.4, with potential upside of 381.48%. The results provided earlier shows that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aptorum Group Limited and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.02% and 44%. About 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31% weaker performance.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 6 of the 8 factors Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.