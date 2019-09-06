Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

We are comparing Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1188.81 N/A -0.53 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aptorum Group Limited and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aptorum Group Limited and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Global Cord Blood Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Aptorum Group Limited and Global Cord Blood Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$22 is Aptorum Group Limited’s average price target while its potential upside is 40.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptorum Group Limited and Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.02% and 18.2% respectively. Aptorum Group Limited’s share held by insiders are 29.39%. Comparatively, 49.6% are Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance while Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).