Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

As Biotechnology companies, Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1211.53 N/A -0.53 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Forty Seven Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Forty Seven Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and Forty Seven Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptorum Group Limited has a consensus price target of $22, and a 37.50% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares and 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. About 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Forty Seven Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance while Forty Seven Inc. has -43.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 7 of the 8 factors Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.