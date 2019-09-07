Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

This is a contrast between Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1200.17 N/A -0.53 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.20 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aptorum Group Limited and Dermira Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Dermira Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Dermira Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Aptorum Group Limited and Dermira Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Aptorum Group Limited has an average price target of $22, and a 38.80% upside potential. Dermira Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.71 average price target and a 126.24% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Dermira Inc. appears more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares and 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares. About 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited was more bullish than Dermira Inc.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 7 of the 9 factors Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.