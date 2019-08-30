Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1228.95 N/A -0.53 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Liquidity

Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 12.4 Current Ratio and a 12.4 Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 35.55% for Aptorum Group Limited with consensus price target of $22.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has stronger performance than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 7 of the 8 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.