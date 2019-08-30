Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aptorum Group Limited
|19
|1228.95
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.52
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.7%
|-35.7%
Liquidity
Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 12.4 Current Ratio and a 12.4 Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptorum Group Limited.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 35.55% for Aptorum Group Limited with consensus price target of $22.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aptorum Group Limited
|-0.32%
|-8.96%
|47.15%
|56.52%
|0%
|43.94%
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.34%
|-5.78%
|-7.35%
|0.26%
|-59.65%
|6.54%
For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has stronger performance than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Aptorum Group Limited beats on 7 of the 8 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.
