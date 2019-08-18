Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s Financial Results Comparing With CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aptorum Group Limited
|19
|1233.49
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|5
|2.63
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aptorum Group Limited and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Aptorum Group Limited and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Aptorum Group Limited’s upside potential is 35.05% at a $22 consensus price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares and 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares. About 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aptorum Group Limited
|-0.32%
|-8.96%
|47.15%
|56.52%
|0%
|43.94%
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|-12.5%
|-30%
|-36.3%
|-27.34%
|-42.53%
|-16.67%
For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance while CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has -16.67% weaker performance.
Summary
Aptorum Group Limited beats on 6 of the 6 factors CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
