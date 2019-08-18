Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s Financial Results Comparing With CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1233.49 N/A -0.53 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.63 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aptorum Group Limited and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aptorum Group Limited and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptorum Group Limited’s upside potential is 35.05% at a $22 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares and 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares. About 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance while CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has -16.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 6 of the 6 factors CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.