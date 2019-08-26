Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1217.59 N/A -0.53 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.02 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aptorum Group Limited and Cerus Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited. Its rival Cerus Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. Cerus Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and Cerus Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, with potential upside of 36.82%. Competitively the average target price of Cerus Corporation is $8, which is potential 50.66% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Cerus Corporation is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares and 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares. 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of Cerus Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has stronger performance than Cerus Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Cerus Corporation.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.