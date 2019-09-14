Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Both Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 798.66 N/A -0.53 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aptorum Group Limited and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aptorum Group Limited and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptorum Group Limited and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptorum Group Limited has a consensus price target of $22, and a 34.06% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares and 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. About 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.