Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 18 1702.96 N/A -0.53 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 9.41 N/A -0.18 0.00

Demonstrates Aptorum Group Limited and Athersys Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aptorum Group Limited and Athersys Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Athersys Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Athersys Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aptorum Group Limited and Athersys Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The downside potential is -2.18% for Aptorum Group Limited with average price target of $22. Meanwhile, Athersys Inc.’s average price target is $7, while its potential upside is 351.61%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Athersys Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptorum Group Limited and Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.02% and 22.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2% of Athersys Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99% Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Athersys Inc.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors Athersys Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.