Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1229.25 N/A -0.53 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 17.75 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Amarin Corporation plc is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Aptorum Group Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptorum Group Limited and Amarin Corporation plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 38.80% for Aptorum Group Limited with consensus target price of $22. Competitively Amarin Corporation plc has an average target price of $35.75, with potential upside of 119.73%. The information presented earlier suggests that Amarin Corporation plc looks more robust than Aptorum Group Limited as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aptorum Group Limited and Amarin Corporation plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.02% and 45.5%. 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Amarin Corporation plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Amarin Corporation plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Amarin Corporation plc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.