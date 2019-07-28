Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Contrasting side by side

Since Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1665.86 N/A -0.53 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 19 71.38 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptorum Group Limited and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aptorum Group Limited and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Liquidity

Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Aptorum Group Limited and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, with potential of 0.00%. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 average target price and a 4.30% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that seems more appealing than .

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptorum Group Limited and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.02% and 82.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited was less bullish than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.