Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1291.43 N/A -0.53 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 20 63.68 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptorum Group Limited and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Aptorum Group Limited and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aptorum Group Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 29.41% and an $22 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 16.90% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptorum Group Limited looks more robust than Voyager Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aptorum Group Limited and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.02% and 75.6%. Aptorum Group Limited’s share held by insiders are 29.39%. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 11.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited was less bullish than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.