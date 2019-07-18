Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Comparison side by side

Both Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 18 1771.86 N/A -0.53 0.00 uniQure N.V. 56 305.93 N/A -2.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aptorum Group Limited and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aptorum Group Limited and uniQure N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited. Its rival uniQure N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. uniQure N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and uniQure N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00

Aptorum Group Limited has an average target price of $22, and a -5.98% downside potential. Competitively uniQure N.V. has an average target price of $81, with potential upside of 11.82%. The results provided earlier shows that uniQure N.V. appears more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.8% of uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. Comparatively, uniQure N.V. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99% uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has weaker performance than uniQure N.V.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.