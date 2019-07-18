Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Comparison side by side

Both Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aptorum Group Limited
|18
|1771.86
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
|uniQure N.V.
|56
|305.93
|N/A
|-2.48
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aptorum Group Limited and uniQure N.V.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Aptorum Group Limited and uniQure N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|uniQure N.V.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-32.6%
Liquidity
2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited. Its rival uniQure N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. uniQure N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and uniQure N.V. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|uniQure N.V.
|0
|0
|8
|3.00
Aptorum Group Limited has an average target price of $22, and a -5.98% downside potential. Competitively uniQure N.V. has an average target price of $81, with potential upside of 11.82%. The results provided earlier shows that uniQure N.V. appears more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, based on analyst belief.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.8% of uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. Comparatively, uniQure N.V. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aptorum Group Limited
|3.87%
|65.49%
|46.93%
|0%
|0%
|44.99%
|uniQure N.V.
|-0.41%
|2.94%
|58.22%
|127.49%
|81.88%
|103.02%
For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has weaker performance than uniQure N.V.
uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
