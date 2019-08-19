Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1233.49 N/A -0.53 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.86 N/A -1.32 0.00

Demonstrates Aptorum Group Limited and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aptorum Group Limited and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Liquidity

Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.1 Quick Ratio. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Aptorum Group Limited and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, with potential upside of 35.05%. Competitively the consensus target price of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, which is potential 1,796.55% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aptorum Group Limited and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.02% and 39.9%. Insiders owned 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.