Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aptorum Group Limited
|19
|1233.49
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.86
|N/A
|-1.32
|0.00
Demonstrates Aptorum Group Limited and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aptorum Group Limited and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-60.2%
Liquidity
Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.1 Quick Ratio. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptorum Group Limited.
Analyst Ratings
Aptorum Group Limited and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The consensus target price of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, with potential upside of 35.05%. Competitively the consensus target price of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, which is potential 1,796.55% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, based on analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Aptorum Group Limited and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.02% and 39.9%. Insiders owned 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aptorum Group Limited
|-0.32%
|-8.96%
|47.15%
|56.52%
|0%
|43.94%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.76%
|-26.9%
|-66.62%
|-70.86%
|-88.14%
|-69.58%
For the past year Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Aptorum Group Limited beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
