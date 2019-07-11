Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Comparing side by side

Both Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 18 1737.03 N/A -0.53 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.97 N/A 5.13 1.10

In table 1 we can see Aptorum Group Limited and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival SIGA Technologies Inc. is 10.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 10. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Aptorum Group Limited and SIGA Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptorum Group Limited’s downside potential is -4.10% at a $22 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptorum Group Limited and SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.02% and 30.2% respectively. About 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99% SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has 44.99% stronger performance while SIGA Technologies Inc. has -28.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats SIGA Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.