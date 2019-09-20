Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Comparison side by side

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 816.67 N/A -0.53 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aptorum Group Limited and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aptorum Group Limited and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Liquidity

Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OncoSec Medical Incorporated are 5 and 5 respectively. OncoSec Medical Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and OncoSec Medical Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Aptorum Group Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 31.11% and an $22 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares and 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares. About 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance while OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -65.16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.