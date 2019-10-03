Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Comparison side by side

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 16 0.00 3.91M -0.53 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 2 0.00 21.14M -0.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptorum Group Limited and OncoCyte Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 23,973,022.69% 0% 0% OncoCyte Corporation 1,084,269,374.78% -113.2% -83%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation has 12.8 and 12.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares and 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than OncoCyte Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors OncoCyte Corporation beats Aptorum Group Limited.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.