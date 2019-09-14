Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 798.66 N/A -0.53 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 56.64 N/A -2.10 0.00

Demonstrates Aptorum Group Limited and Nabriva Therapeutics plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Liquidity

Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nabriva Therapeutics plc are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Nabriva Therapeutics plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aptorum Group Limited and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 34.06% for Aptorum Group Limited with average target price of $22.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares and 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. Aptorum Group Limited’s share owned by insiders are 29.39%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has weaker performance than Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.