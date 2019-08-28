Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Comparison side by side

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1226.68 N/A -0.53 0.00 Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aptorum Group Limited and Midatech Pharma Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aptorum Group Limited and Midatech Pharma Plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Midatech Pharma Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Aptorum Group Limited’s upside potential is 35.80% at a $22 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptorum Group Limited and Midatech Pharma Plc are owned by institutional investors at 0.02% and 0% respectively. About 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Midatech Pharma Plc has 32.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Midatech Pharma Plc -5.52% 9.23% -23.76% 28.33% -74.97% -0.65%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend while Midatech Pharma Plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats Midatech Pharma Plc on 6 of the 6 factors.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.