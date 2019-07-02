Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Biotechnology company, Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Aptorum Group Limited and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|898.24%
|72.74%
|25.56%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Aptorum Group Limited and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aptorum Group Limited
|N/A
|18
|0.00
|Industry Average
|30.62M
|3.41M
|39.60
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Aptorum Group Limited and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.84
|2.73
|2.84
The potential upside of the rivals is 131.26%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aptorum Group Limited and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aptorum Group Limited
|3.87%
|65.49%
|46.93%
|0%
|0%
|44.99%
|Industry Average
|6.25%
|13.54%
|28.00%
|36.39%
|63.59%
|47.25%
For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has weaker performance than Aptorum Group Limited’s competitors.
Liquidity
Aptorum Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Aptorum Group Limited’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.
Dividends
Aptorum Group Limited does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Aptorum Group Limited’s competitors beat Aptorum Group Limited on 4 of the 4 factors.
