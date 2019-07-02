Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Biotechnology company, Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aptorum Group Limited and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Aptorum Group Limited and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited N/A 18 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Aptorum Group Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.73 2.84

The potential upside of the rivals is 131.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aptorum Group Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has weaker performance than Aptorum Group Limited’s competitors.

Liquidity

Aptorum Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Aptorum Group Limited’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Dividends

Aptorum Group Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited’s competitors beat Aptorum Group Limited on 4 of the 4 factors.