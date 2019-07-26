Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) Contrasting side by side

Both Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1665.86 N/A -0.53 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.51 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aptorum Group Limited and ImmuCell Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aptorum Group Limited and ImmuCell Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7%

Liquidity

Aptorum Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. ImmuCell Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and ImmuCell Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Aptorum Group Limited has a consensus target price of $22, and a 0.00% potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.1% of ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. Comparatively, ImmuCell Corporation has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99% ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend while ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 6 of the 8 factors ImmuCell Corporation.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.