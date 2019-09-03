Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) Comparison side by side

Since Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1219.10 N/A -0.53 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aptorum Group Limited and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Liquidity

Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Cord Blood Corporation are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Global Cord Blood Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Aptorum Group Limited has a consensus target price of $22, and a 33.41% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend while Global Cord Blood Corporation had bearish trend.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).