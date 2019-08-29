Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Comparison side by side

Both Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1230.46 N/A -0.53 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00

Demonstrates Aptorum Group Limited and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aptorum Group Limited and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptorum Group Limited’s upside potential is 35.38% at a $22 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.77% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. are owned by institutional investors. 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.39% are ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend while ERYTECH Pharma S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 6 of the 6 factors ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.