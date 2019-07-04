Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Comparing side by side

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 18 1833.60 N/A -0.53 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 6.94 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aptorum Group Limited and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aptorum Group Limited’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential downside is -7.49%. Competitively the consensus price target of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $23, which is potential 100.87% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aptorum Group Limited and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.02% and 90%. Insiders owned 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 6 of the 8 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.