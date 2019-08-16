Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Comparison side by side

Both Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1271.35 N/A -0.53 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Demonstrates Aptorum Group Limited and Cronos Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aptorum Group Limited and Cronos Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Aptorum Group Limited has a 31.03% upside potential and a consensus target price of $22. Cronos Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.75 average target price and a 62.28% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cronos Group Inc. looks more robust than Aptorum Group Limited as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aptorum Group Limited’s share owned by insiders are 29.39%. Competitively, Cronos Group Inc. has 48.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Cronos Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.