Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) Comparing side by side

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1229.25 N/A -0.53 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 17 2.60 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aptorum Group Limited and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Liquidity

Aptorum Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aptorum Group Limited and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 38.80% for Aptorum Group Limited with average price target of $22. On the other hand, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 127.70% and its average price target is $12. Based on the data shown earlier, Clovis Oncology Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares and 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares. 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance while Clovis Oncology Inc. has -41.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats Clovis Oncology Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.