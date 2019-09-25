Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Contrasting side by side

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 785.52 N/A -0.53 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1145.79 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aptorum Group Limited and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aptorum Group Limited’s upside potential is 36.31% at a $22 average target price. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average target price and a 141.80% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares and 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 4 of the 6 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.